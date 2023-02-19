Stabbing of man, 23, leads Montreal police to woman's body; Woman, 26, arrested

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a woman in her 60s was discovered dead at a home Sunday in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

Officers were called to a scene on De Liège Street near Querbes Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed in his upper body and seriously wounded.

A 26-six-year-old female suspect was arrested on the scene.

Information gathered during the intervention led officers to a nearby apartment.

"Inside, they found the body of an unresponsive woman, aged around 60 years old," an SPVM spokesperson confirmed.

The cause of death is not yet known.

The 23-year-old man was transferred to hospital where his life is not in danger.

A security perimeter was established and an investigation is underway.