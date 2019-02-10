Featured Video
Stabbing at Cavendish Mall in Cote Saint-Luc leaves one man injured
One man was stabbed after getting into a confrontation with five other men. He sustained lower body injuries.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 8:00AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 10, 2019 10:22AM EST
A 44-year-old man sustained lower-body injuries after getting stabbed on Saturday night in Cote Saint-Luc.
The man had an altercation with a group of five men in their 20s before one of the men stabbed him outside the cinema at Cavendish Mall.
Police arrived at the scene and brought the suspects in for questioning.
They were released, but the investigation is ongoing.
The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
