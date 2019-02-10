

CTV Montreal





A 44-year-old man sustained lower-body injuries after getting stabbed on Saturday night in Cote Saint-Luc.

The man had an altercation with a group of five men in their 20s before one of the men stabbed him outside the cinema at Cavendish Mall.

Police arrived at the scene and brought the suspects in for questioning.

They were released, but the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.