St. Mary's hospital workers surprised with gourmet dinners-for-two
Published Friday, November 5, 2021 8:05PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Frontline workers at St. Mary's hospital were surprised with more than 1,500 gourmet dinners-for-two from Beatrice Ristorante on Friday.
The treat was organized using funds normally allocated to the hospital's annual fundraising ball, which was cancelled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.
