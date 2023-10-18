Montreal

    • St. Lawrence Seaway workers issue strike notice, could walk as of midnight Saturday

    Unifor says workers at the St. Lawrence Seaway Corp. are ready to strike as of midnight Saturday. The Unifor logo is shown at the Unifor union annual convention on August 19, 2019 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Unifor says workers at the St. Lawrence Seaway Corp. are ready to strike as of midnight Saturday. The Unifor logo is shown at the Unifor union annual convention on August 19, 2019 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

    Unifor says workers at the St. Lawrence Seaway Corp. are ready to strike as of midnight Saturday.

    It says it has issued a 72-hour strike notice to the employer and will bargain through Thursday in an attempt to reach a deal.

    The union says a strike would effectively shut down transit through the seaway.

    Negotiations began on June 19 and 20 with the help of a conciliator.

    The two sides held additional talks in September and resumed bargaining on Oct. 17.

    Unifor president Lana Payne says in a press release that workers are demanding a "serious wage offer."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    An Arab Israeli community leads by example in Tel Aviv

    The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News