MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in the killing of a 47-year-old man in Kanesatake on July 1.

A man wearing a black cap, grey hoodie and black pants with a grey bandana covering his face was spotted by security cameras in the area when Arsene Mompoint, a man with noted links to organized crime, was gunned down near the Green Room cannabis dispensary on Thursday, the same place where a large party attracted hundreds of people to the community in June, which angered many residents.

Police say the suspect was reportedly travelling in a light-coloured, older model Ford SUV.

Later on Friday, police said they were trying to determine whether a burned-out vehicle found in nearby Oka, Que., was driven by the suspect. A spokesman said more analysis was needed on the vehicle to be certain.

La Presse reported that Mompoint was a "major player" in Montreal organized crime and that police considered him to be a contract killer for the Mafia and other factions. La Presse reported that he was allegedly involved in several murders and other crimes in recent years.

IT WASN'T A SURPRISE

Mohawk Council of Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon says he's been nervous for years that this type of violence might occur on the territory as there is a number of unregulated cannabis stores in Kanesatake.

"It wasn't a surprise," Simon told CTV News, adding that he is calling on the federal and provincial governments to act to prevent future violence. "They really need to put a policing agreement here as soon as possible."

He said the council was working on a cannabis law for sanctioned cannabis dispensaries, but plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Simon said he is concerned that other businesses in the community are planning large gatherings and events like the one in early June that drew hundreds of partygoers, and infuriated many local residents.

A party is being promoted for July 31, the same day as the MCK elections.

"What worries me is that these events are getting larger and larger," said Simon. "Eventually, the other guys are going to say, 'We don't have enough land. We're going to shave a bunch of the pines, so we can have events, too.'"