MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in the killing of a 47-year-old man in Kanesatake on July 1.

A man wearing a black cap, grey hoodie and black pants with a grey bandana covering his face was spotted by security cameras in the area when Arsene Mompoint, a man with alleged links to organized crime, was gunned down near a cannabis dispensary on Thursday.

Police say he was reportedly travelling in a light-coloured, older model Ford SUV.

Mohawk Council of Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon says he's been nervous for years that this type of violence might occur on the territory as there is a number of unregulated cannabis stores in Kanesatake.

"It wasn't a surprise," said Simon, who is calling on the federal and provincial government to act to prevent future violence. "They really need to put a policing agreement here as soon as possible."

He says the council was working on a cannabis law for sanctioned cannabis dispensaries, but plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Simon says he is concerned that other businesses in the community are planning large gatherings and events like the one in early June that drew hundreds of partygoers, and infuriated many local residents.