

Marissa Ramnanan , CTV Montreal





The SPVM is looking to identify the passenger of a champagne-coloured Chevrolet Silverado 2006 pick-up truck who was involved in a hit and run on August 23, 2017. Witnesses described the passenger as a man in his 40s.

According to witnesses, the truck hit a 55-year-old woman heading north on 17th Ave. in St-Michel around 6:30 p.m.

The incident happened as she was getting into her car, also parked on 17th Ave. According to police, the passengers of the vehicle continued on their route after the collision, heading east along Jean-Rivard St.

The woman sustained critical injuries to her head. A police spokesperson explained the woman now has to live with the long-term effects of these impacting injuries for the rest of her life.

Here is video footage of the vehicle involved in the collision.