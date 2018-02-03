

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating an attempted murder in Cote-des-Neiges that sent a man in his 30's to hospital Saturday evening.

The first 911 calls came in around 4 p.m. Police located a man, conscious, inside of a a parking garage on Cote-des-Neiges and Decelles Ave. He had sustained at least one bullet wound to the upper body, and was transported to hospital.

An SPVM spokesperson said the victim was in surgery, but there is no word on his condition.

Police also said the man was known to authorities in the area.

Forensic investigators will be assessing the scene, and analyzing nearby surveillance footage. A number of witnesses will also be questioned.

No arrests have been made.

Southbound Cote-des-Neiges was temporarily closed to traffic from Queen Mary, but has since re-opened.