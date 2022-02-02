Spring will be late, if we go by the predictions of the first groundhog meteorologists to show up on Wednesday.

Quebec's own Fred the groundhog, from Val-d'Espoir in Gaspésie, has seen his shadow, which, according to lore, means winter will last six more weeks.

It was the same scenario in Nova Scotia, where Shubenacadie Sam emerged from his burrow and, according to his human attendant, saw his shadow.

Legend has it that if a groundhog sees its shadow on February 2, it will return to its burrow for another six weeks of winter weather. If it does not see its shadow, spring will be early.

Ontario groundhog Wiarton Willie, however, did not agree. His appearance was also somewhat mired in controversy.

Last year, Willie was conspicuously absent in a video celebrating Groundhog Day. Local officials had predicted an early spring after throwing a fur hat into the air, a gesture they said was reminiscent of the tradition's first run in Wiarton more than 60 years ago.

A few months later, the South Bruce Peninsula, which includes Wiarton, publicly admitted that the groundhog had died of an infection.

This year, the groundhog was rolled out onto a stage in a Plexiglas box and, according to South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson, proclaimed spring was nigh.

"Willie says it's an early spring," Jackson said after holding her ear to the box.

While this year's audience may have been minimal, the town went all out to replicate Groundhog Days of yore.

Jackson wore a costume meant to harken back to a bygone era, her hat bedecked in pink and purple feathers, while town criers in red livery shouted about Willie's allegedly sterling record.

"Prognostication is no easy task, but our Wiarton Willie has it right in hand with flawless predictions for 65 years -- yes, Willie's forecasts all come true!" they yelled.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 2, 2022.