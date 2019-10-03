Stephanie Tapp hasn’t been forgotten at Paul Arsenault school.

Eleven years ago she was a student there. She played flag football and basketball.

One day, she spoke to her parents about organ donation.

Three weeks later, she was killed in a car accident.

Her dream was to be a nurse and help people, and in the end, she did.

Her organs saved four lives.

This weekend, Quebecers will hike mountains across the province, including Mount Royal, to raise money awareness for the Chain of Life organization, which helps teach young people about organ donation.

See the video above for more.