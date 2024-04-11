Specialized nurse practitioners can now take charge of patients on list for family doctor

As of next week, certain nurse practitioners specializing in primary care will be able to take charge of patients waiting for a family doctor.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement Thursday, describing the change as a way to offer Quebecers better access to a health care professional.

Currently, only family doctors can take charge of people who are on the province's registry.

As of next Monday, primary care nurse practitioners working in 11 clinics will also be able to register patients.

The government says it plans to eventually extend this measure to all practices.

Quebec estimates that more than 1,000 nurse practitioners will be able to take charge of patients, "which will significantly improve access to primary care for the population of Quebec."

Dubé is due to discuss the change in more detail on Thursday afternoon when he addresses the annual general meeting of the Association des infirmières praticiennes spécialisées du Québec.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 11, 2024.