Specialized nurse practitioners can now take charge of patients on list for family doctor
As of next week, certain nurse practitioners specializing in primary care will be able to take charge of patients waiting for a family doctor.
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement Thursday, describing the change as a way to offer Quebecers better access to a health care professional.
Currently, only family doctors can take charge of people who are on the province's registry.
As of next Monday, primary care nurse practitioners working in 11 clinics will also be able to register patients.
The government says it plans to eventually extend this measure to all practices.
Quebec estimates that more than 1,000 nurse practitioners will be able to take charge of patients, "which will significantly improve access to primary care for the population of Quebec."
Dubé is due to discuss the change in more detail on Thursday afternoon when he addresses the annual general meeting of the Association des infirmières praticiennes spécialisées du Québec.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 11, 2024.
Man, 30, dead after triple shooting in downtown Toronto: police
Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is dead after gunfire erupted on a downtown sidewalk as bars were clearing out early Thursday.
Toronto's Gardiner Expressway lanes to be reduced for 3 years starting tonight. How will it affect your commute?
Starting tonight, and for the next three years, Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway will be reduced to two lanes in both directions on a downtown stretch of the highway for a three-year rehabilitation project.
'We have reached a tipping point': Ottawa Mission calls for new federal funding to support newcomers
The Ottawa Mission is calling on the federal government to introduce sweeping policy changes to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers, including establishing new welcoming centres, as newcomers to Canada continue to put a strain on the shelter system in the capital.
OC Transpo boss will not commit to Trillium Line opening date
The head of OC Transpo says construction continues to progress on the new Trillium Line, but she will not commit to an opening date for the new north-south light-rail transit line.
Two Canadian acts added to Ottawa Bluesfest lineup
Canadian music stars Carly Rae Jepsen and Tyler Shaw are coming to Ottawa Bluesfest this summer. Ottawa Bluesfest will run July 4-7 and July 10-14 at LeBreton Flats.
Search for missing N.S. senior continues, police update last known sighting
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say the search for a missing 73-year-old woman continues and they are providing an update on the last time she was seen.
51-year-old man dead after N.B. car crash
A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Canaan Station, N.B., Wednesday morning.
Nova Scotia teachers to vote on strike Thursday
Nearly 10,000 public school teachers and specialists could vote on a possible strike Thursday.
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
From heart attack to transplant: How a northern Ont. man survived health scare
The former CEO of Sudbury’s Science North has a new lease on life these days thanks to the generosity of a heart donor.
Intimate partner violence investigation leads dramatic northern Ont. highway stop using a spike belt
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a suspect near Cochrane with impaired driving, dangerous driving and flight from police after responding to a 911 call this week.
Accusations fly as Western U teaching assistant strike begins
Two thousand teaching assistants, members of Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) Local 610, are picketing at multiple entrances to campus. Reported issues include wages and wage claw backs.
City hall generated a whopping $31-million dollar surplus in 2023 municipal budget
Just weeks after wrapping up difficult multi-year budget deliberations, council is receiving an financial update about how a financial windfall left over from 2023 will be redistributed.
BREAKING Police raid Cambridge spa as part of human trafficking investigation
Waterloo regional police conducted a search warrant Thursday at a business and a home in Cambridge as result of a human trafficking investigation.
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont. home
A family in Kitchener, Ont. says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
Guelph long-term care home set to close
In an email to CTV News, LaPointe-Fisher Nursing Home confirmed it will shut down on Nov. 29.
Parolee now wanted for Windsor home invasion and jewelry heist: Police
Windsor Police are releasing an image of the man they believe was part of a robbery on March 18.
$125-million manufacturing boost to create 153 new jobs
The Windsor-Essex manufacturing sector is getting a $125-million boost and 153 new jobs with the expansion of four companies.
Chatham man charged after flicking marijuana cigarette at woman
A Chatham man has been charged with assault with a weapon after a dispute over parking.
Barrie high school remains closed after fire in washroom
Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie will not be able to return to school for several days after a fire on Wednesday.
Reckless man accused of chucking bricks at Barrie store
Police were called to a scene in Barrie after a reckless 31-year-old man from Alliston was causing a nuisance in a business park.
Brazen restaurant robber busted by police
Police say a man disguised and wielding a knife, demanded cash from Collingwood restaurant staff Wednesday shortly before 8 p.m.
B.C. announces plan to move residents off doctor waitlists, connect them with health-care providers
B.C. health officials announced a plan Thursday to move thousands of people off a provincial health-care waitlist and connect them with a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
Is violence decreasing on Metro Vancouver transit? Police, union disagree
It’s been one year since dozens of recommendations were made by the Canadian Urban Transit Association about how to improve transit safety and security, but transit police in Metro Vancouver and the union representing operators disagree on whether incidents have decreased.
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.
B.C. announces plan to move residents off doctor waitlists, connect them with health-care providers
B.C. health officials announced a plan Thursday to move thousands of people off a provincial health-care waitlist and connect them with a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
Former teacher sentenced to 33 months for child luring
A former teacher faces 33 months in prison for child luring.
Two people hurt during attempted carjackings on Sterling Lyon Parkway: police
Two people have been arrested after police say two people, one a senior, were injured during two attempted carjackings near a busy Winnipeg mall earlier this week.
Man sent to hospital with serious burns following apartment fire
One person is in hospital after a fire in a four-storey apartment building forced dozens of residents to out of their homes Wednesday night.
Above-normal highs continuing through the weekend
If Calgary's five-day forecast was a rollercoaster, we would be at the part of the ride where you’re climbing up the tall ramp before the big drop.
Alberta tables gatekeeper bill on federal funding, cites housing money as last straw
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a gatekeeping law that would allow the province to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
Entry to housing market feels out of reach for 76% of non-owners: CIBC poll
A new poll done for CIBC says 76 per cent of Canadians who don't own a property say entry to the housing market feels out of reach.
Regina City Council hears passionate pitch from 5-year-old for waterslide elevator at Wascana Pool
Regina City Council heard from a long list of delegates Wednesday night. However, there was one who stood out perhaps more than anyone else due to her young age. Five-year-old Blake Turnbull hopes to one day be able to ride the waterslides at the newly renovated Wascana Pool.
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
Regina city council approves $35 million housing project, amid opposition from some residents
In an effort to expand city-wide housing options, a zoning change was approved to allow four units per residential lot after being discussed at length at city hall on Wednesday.
'Futile': Saskatoon city council, police grapple with perceptions of crime in Fairhaven
City councillors heard crime concerns from residents Wednesday after receiving a joint report by Saskatoon police the fire department about community changes following the opening of a major emergency shelter.
Family seeks justice and support after tragic impaired driving incident
Nearly a year has passed since Charlene Fineday's family was devastated. Her son, Darnell, was struck by an impaired driver, leaving him crippled and non-verbal.
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.