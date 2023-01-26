Son charged in killing of mother in Montreal's 1st homicide of the year
A 28-year-old son has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother Wednesday morning in Montreal's Centre-Sud neighbourhood.
The Crown prosecutor's office confirmed the accused, Emmanuel Gendron-Tardif, appeared in court Thursday morning to be formally charged in the killing of the victim, a 61-year-old woman whose death marked the city's first homicide of the year.
The accused, a filmmaker from Montreal, was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 28.
Multiple colleagues of the victim identified her as Lysane Gendron, an employee for the City of Laval known for her passion for arts and culture.
Around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to a home near Fullum and De Rouen streets for a wellness check of the person living inside. When they arrived, they discovered the body of a woman with marks of violence on her body.
Gendron was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her family is reeling from the violent killing, which has left her brother, Jacques Gendron, in a state of shock.
"My sister] was so devoted to everything. She was passionate about her work, her family, her mother who is alive at 90 and who is living this tragedy in a very difficult way," Gendron told Noovo Info.
According to her LinkedIn profile, the victim worked as the assistant director of culture in the city's culture, recreation, sports and social development department.
Quebec MNA Virginie Dufour, who worked with Gendron for several years when she was a city councillor in Laval's Sainte-Rose district, said Thursday she was saddened to learn about the killing.
"How is it possible? It was really a shock. It's such a big loss for the city, for the citizens, for her family, of course, and her colleagues. I really want to send my deepest sympathy to everyone," said.
Dufour, the Quebec Liberal MNA for Mille-Îles, said Gendron leaves behind a legacy of elevating music and culture projects in Laval and making them more accessible to the public.
"She brought music directly into the communities, in parks. She really convinced us to finance those projects and to put more money into culture," Dufour said.
"She helped change the way culture is perceived in Laval and how it's accessible by Lavallois."
Montreal police said there is a "family connection" between the accused and the victim, but did not reveal the relation.
The accused was initially questioned by investigators Wednesday as a witness to the crime before being deemed a suspect. Gendron-Tardif has no prior criminal record.
Other Laval city councillors expressed their condolences for Gendron's family in posts on social media Thursday, including Sainte-Rose councillor Flavia Alexandra Novac.
"Words fail to describe the sadness we feel at this horrible event," she wrote on her Facebook account.
"Her listening skills, her gentleness and her ideas were part of the many elements that made working with her so enriching and enjoyable."
Coun. Sandra Desmeules said in a social media post, "Words fail me to express my sadness. This kind of event should not happen."
