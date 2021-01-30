MONTREAL -- Despite Canadians facing new travel restrictions, some travellers at Trudeau Airport were still intent on following through with their plans on Saturday.

One person said they were heading to Cancun, despite not knowing what they might be facing when they return.

“I'm just going for a week, it's the only way I can see my girlfriend,” they said.

On Friday, the federal government announced several new restrictions on traveling outside the country. Among them was that people entering Canada must quarantine in a hotel for three days at their own expense and submit to a COVID-19 test in the airport.

Travellers who test negative may return home while those who test positive will be required to spend 14 days in a government-run health centre.

The government also reached a deal with several airlines to suspend flights to the Caribbean and Mexico as of Sunday until April 30.

For more on this story, watch Emily Campbell's report above.