Some students may not get picked up for school as Quebec reaches last-minute agreement with bus companies

As classes begin for many Quebec students, some school boards and service centres in the Montreal area are still ironing out details for bus transportation.

The Ministry of Education announced Thursday evening that it had reached an agreement in principle with the bus carriers federation, the FTA.

"It is now up to the school service centres to organize the service as quickly as possible and to communicate with all the parents whose children benefit from school transportation," the government said in a news release, adding that service will be rolled out gradually starting Friday morning.

However, the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) announced Friday afternoon that it can't guarantee all students will get a lift to school on Tuesday when classes start.

"Not all companies that provide transportation for schools across Quebec have accepted the government offer," said the board in a message to parents. "This includes the companies that normally service LBPSB schools."

To make up for the lack of transportation, the board says it will extend supervision times so that parents can pick up their children themselves.

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB), as well as Riverside, have both confirmed regular bus services for students next week.

In Laval and on the North Shore, the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board posted a note dated Aug. 24 warning parents that there could still be disruptions by the time classes resume, and will advise them if the board decides to use alternative transport.

The Eastern Township School Board says it was able to settle part of its contract with bus drivers in the Monteregie, but only on a temporary basis, until Sept. 23. While negotiations continue, Board chairman Michael Murray told CTV News that all issues have been resolved for Eastern Townships schools.

However, he added, there remains a shortage of backup drivers -- a situation common across the province.

RISING COSTS

Last Friday, the province announced an agreement that eventually fell through. Transport companies that have been without a contract since June 30 have been saying that the cost of everything has been spiralling out of control. On Friday morning when buses were on the move, Franklin Jones with the Elite transportation company said he was pleased with the agreement in principle.

"They had to find extra funds to help the transporters meet the needs — in other words, the drivers' salary, fuel costs, operating costs. And there's more and they did it, so, good for them," he said.

Meanwhile, Centre de services scolaire de Montréal (CSSDM) wrote in a post on its website Thursday night that although it would resume school bus service Friday morning, parents were being urged to bring their child to school "at least for the first day of class" if they can.

"This is the surest way to avoid potential delays or other inconveniences that may occur when resuming service. We ask you, for this first special day, to accompany your child to the bus stop and wait for the latter's arrival," the CSSDM wrote.

The school service centre apologized to parents of students with mobility needs since paratransit service was not up and running for the start of the school year.



"The parents of all students registered for transportation will soon receive an email from the school transportation department with all the details," the CSSDM added.

Quebec said Thursday that "discussions that have continued intensively and that have allowed for the adaptation of certain specificities, particularly with regard to the Montreal region and its surroundings."

A week ago, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced that a six-year agreement in principle had been reached between the Quebec government and the Fédération des transporteurs par autobus, including "significant investments."

However, it was then up to each service centre or school board to conclude an agreement with the carrier(s) in its territory within the budget available to it.

With files from CTV Montreal's Billy Shields and The Canadian Press