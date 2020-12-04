Advertisement
Some online parental controls can do more harm than good, Concordia researchers say
Published Friday, December 4, 2020 10:45PM EST Last Updated Friday, December 4, 2020 10:46PM EST
MONTREAL -- Online parental controls aren't all created equal, according to a new study by Montreal researchers.
Concordia master’s student Suzan Ali explained to CTV why some of these programs can do more harm than good.
Watch Ali's interview in the video above, and see the table below for a comparison of strengths and weaknesses of different online parental controls, republished with the researchers' permission.