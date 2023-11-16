Some CAQ members questioning spending up to $7M for two Kings games in Quebec City

The decision to spend millions in public money to welcome the Los Angeles Kings to Quebec City is starting to cause discontent even within the governing Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

At least two MNAs have gone public in recent hours to question their own government's decision.

Education Minister and Lévis MNA Bernard Drainville and Jonquière MNA Yannick Gagnon both said that the timing of the announcement was poor.

"I hear the criticism, I understand it, and I agree with you that the timing is not ideal," said Drainville. "I'm not going to back down now. I'm part of a government that made this decision, and the reason we made it is that we wanted to send a signal to the National Hockey League."

In his view, the Quebec government has a duty to remind the NHL that Quebec City has a new $400 million arena that is ready to welcome a professional hockey team.

For his part, Gagnon told Radio-Canada that the announcement was ill-timed and that he received a large number of calls from disgruntled constituents.

He said he would demand an explanation from his party.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Eric Girard announced that the Kings would play two preseason games next autumn at the Centre Vidéotron.

He awarded a subsidy of between $5 million and $7 million but did not provide an analysis of the economic spinoffs.

Girard made this announcement a week after declaring, during the economic update, that Quebec's financial framework was "tight" and that the next six months would be difficult.

The three opposition parties in the national assembly, as well as Éric Duhaime's Conservative Party, all said the spending was ill-advised and that the government had lost all sense of priorities.