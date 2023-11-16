MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Some CAQ members questioning spending up to $7M for two Kings games in Quebec City

    The decision to spend millions in public money to welcome the Los Angeles Kings to Quebec City is starting to cause discontent even within the governing Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

    At least two MNAs have gone public in recent hours to question their own government's decision.

    Education Minister and Lévis MNA Bernard Drainville and Jonquière MNA Yannick Gagnon both said that the timing of the announcement was poor.

    "I hear the criticism, I understand it, and I agree with you that the timing is not ideal," said Drainville. "I'm not going to back down now. I'm part of a government that made this decision, and the reason we made it is that we wanted to send a signal to the National Hockey League."

    In his view, the Quebec government has a duty to remind the NHL that Quebec City has a new $400 million arena that is ready to welcome a professional hockey team.

    For his part, Gagnon told Radio-Canada that the announcement was ill-timed and that he received a large number of calls from disgruntled constituents.

    He said he would demand an explanation from his party.

    On Tuesday, Finance Minister Eric Girard announced that the Kings would play two preseason games next autumn at the Centre Vidéotron.

    He awarded a subsidy of between $5 million and $7 million but did not provide an analysis of the economic spinoffs.

    Girard made this announcement a week after declaring, during the economic update, that Quebec's financial framework was "tight" and that the next six months would be difficult.

    The three opposition parties in the national assembly, as well as Éric Duhaime's Conservative Party, all said the spending was ill-advised and that the government had lost all sense of priorities.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 16, 2023.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban

    The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.

    Max Verstappen: Las Vegas GP '99% show, 1% sporting event'

    Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has been an outspoken critic of this week's Las Vegas Grand Prix, voicing his displeasure with everything from the layout of the track to the late start times to the pomp and circumstance around the event.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News