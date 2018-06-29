

A special weather statement is in effect for the Montreal area and the intense heat will affect some Canada Day celebrations.

The Environment Canada special weather statement applies to the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas. It warns that Sunday and Monday will feature high humidity, with temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

"These types of conditions, where the wind dies completely and moist air seeps in, a lot of time it's associated with smog events developing," said Environment Canada meteorologist Steve Boily. "We expect that next week, so people with respiratory conditions or heart conditions have to be aware this could occur and not do too many exercises or activities outside."

Environment Canada warned that heat warnings may be issued and advised those in the region to restrict outdoor activities to evenings and early mornings, when temperatures will be lower.

The Quebec Health Ministry advised residents to stay hydrated and avoid alcoholic beverages in the high heat, to limit physical activity and to wear clothing that’s appropriate for the high temperatures.

In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, the Canada Day Parade that was set to take place on Sunday is cancelled.

"This decision was made as a precautionary measure for the health and safety of participants, spectators and employees who were to attend the event. The route of more than 4 km, which takes about two hours on foot, would have been too intense and even dangerous under the circumstances," said Borough Mayor Jim Beis in a statement.

Evening activities in the borough are still scheduled to take place at the Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School at 6:00 p.m.

In Montreal, the city's government announced it would extend the hours of public pools in Cote-Des-Neiges-NDG, Ahuntsic-Cartierville-Rosemont-La Petite Patrie, St-Leonard and Ville-Marie until July 2 to give residents some help getting reprieve from the heat. The pool hours vary by borough and are available on the city's website.

"We're working with public health officials, making sure, for example, that if there's elders living in an apartment with no air conditioning, what can we do to make sure they have access to other places?" said Mayor Valerie Plante. "