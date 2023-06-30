Some Canada Day celebrations in Montreal postponed due to smog, rainy weather

The City of Côte Saint-Luc is postponing Canada Day celebrations because of this weekend's inclement weather and also because of the smog that has become a regular part of recent forecasts due to forest fires still burning in northern Quebec.

The city is working on a backup plan, but it doesn't appear that the celebrations will be held anytime this summer.

A spokesperson said they will reschedule festivities sometime around Labour Day but they haven't yet settled on a date.

"It's a tough decision, but in a sense, it becomes an easy decision when you see that the weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday is rainy and thunderstorms," said Darryl Levine.

"And then when you factor in the poor air quality, or at least the possibility of continued poor air quality, it made the decision relatively straightforward," he explained. "It's disappointing."

He acknowledged the weather and smoggy conditions could improve by Canada Day, but they'd rather not take the risk.

Côte Saint-Luc is unable to move the party indoors because many of the activities, including inflatables and a drone show, have to remain outside.

Fireworks celebrations celebrating Canada Day have been cancelled in other parts of the country as well.

Canada Day festivities in other parts of Montreal have also been cancelled.

MONTREAL WEST

A notice on Montreal West's website explained the municipality is postponing its Canada Day events because rainy weather is in the forecast for July 1 and 2.

CITY OF DORVAL

The City of Dorval is also postponing its festivities due to poor weather conditions but only to July 2.

Its Facebook page says the activity schedule and the location remain the same.

PIERREFONDS-ROXBORO

Another borough that is cancelling Canada Day festivities is Pierrefonds-Roxboro. A news release issued Friday evening said organizers are cancelling the celebrations "with great disappointment" due to the smog and risk of thunderstorms. The fireworks display is being postponed to a later date.

"The decision was taken jointly by the borough and our partners, following consultations with the local community organisations taking part in the parade, who preferred not to risk the health of their staff and volunteers," the release said.

CITY OF MONTREAL

The city of Montreal, in the meantime, announced Friday afternoon it is gradually resuming outdoor activities on its territory.

Residents are advised to check opening hours on the city's website and to continue to pay attention to public health advice about air quality.