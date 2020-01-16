MONTREAL -- Montreal is investing into social housing in the downtown core.

Mayor Valerie Plante announced Thursday that the city's executive committee has approved an exceptional $4 million grant on the project, which will be built at the northeast corner of St-Jacques and de la Montagne Streets, south of the Bell Centre.

The largest coop in the city, Coop la Montagne verte will consist of 136 social housing units for individuals and families, including some units with as many as four bedrooms.

"Supporting accessible, affordable and quality housing development projects in Montreal is one of our priorities," said Plante, adding that it "responds to a real demand for social housing in the city centre."



The $4 million will cover initial costs to make the project viable, explained Executive Committee Member Robert Beaudry, adding that in total, the city will invest $19 million.

Plante said the coop "will allow 66 families to have access to comfortable accommodation while respecting their budget and will contribute to improving their quality of life."



Après une douzaine d’années de travail, je suis très heureuse d’annoncer, en compagnie de @RobertBeaudry et de @cathywongcw, que le projet de Coop de la Montagne verte prend enfin son envol au centre-ville #polmtl #villemarie pic.twitter.com/NXZzoQtK5Q — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) January 16, 2020

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Andrée Laforest said the project will help improve the metropolitan area's rental stock.

Rental vacancy rates are currently at 1.5 per cent, the lowest rate since 2004.

The Montagne verte housing project is expected to be completed by 2021