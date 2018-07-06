

CTV Montreal





As the World Cup continues in Russia, fans in Montreal are continuing to come out and support their teams.

After Friday’s action that saw France and Belgium both advance, supporters of both countries were ecstatic.

"It's great to live this moment with all these people from my country but also with Canadians," one Belgian fan said at a viewing party that was attended by over 500 fellow Red Devils.

Belgian fans weren’t the only ones that were thrilled with the day’s results.

Montreal is home to an estimated 110,000 French citizens, and on St. Denis Street, dozens of them were out celebrating France’s victory over Uruguay.

“Very good, very good,” one fan said about the atmosphere. ”Lots of people, lots of energy so just perfect, but very stressed.”

For some, it was about the camaraderie as much as the result.

“There are many French people here but I’m very surprised I’m not alone,” a French citizen said.

It has many soccer fans looking forward to 2026, when Montreal will host up to six World Cup games.

"If they repair Olympic stadium, we'll all be there," one fan said.