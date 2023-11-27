MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Snowfall warnings in Eastern Townships, Quebec City

    FILE: A truck clears the road as the first major snowfall his the lower St-Lawrence region, Monday, November 14, 2022 near Rimouski, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot FILE: A truck clears the road as the first major snowfall his the lower St-Lawrence region, Monday, November 14, 2022 near Rimouski, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

    Snowfall warnings are in effect Monday morning for parts of Quebec, including the Eastern Townships and Quebec City areas.

    Environment Canada has issued the weather warning for the following regions:

    • Eastern Townships (La-Megantic, Thetford Mines, Weedon)
    • Quebec City (Côte-de-Beaupré - L'Île d'Orléans, Portneuf, Quebec, Valcartier)
    • Laurentians Wildlife Reserve (Grands-Jardins Park, l'Etape)
    • Beauce (Lac-Etchemin, Saint-Geirges-de-Beauce-Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce)
    • Charlevoix (Baie-Saint-Paul, La Malbaie)

    Those regions are expected to see some rapidly accumulating snow, making traval difficult in some spot – especially rush hour traffic in urban areas. A total of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the morning, ending around midday.

    In Montreal, rain should end around noon, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. There's a high of 6 degree Celsius and a low of -1, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight.

