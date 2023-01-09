Snowboard Cross World Cup cancelled at Quebec's Ste. Anne ski resort

The Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort is back in operation Monday, but the upcoming Battle Royal: FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup has been cancelled.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said Monday that "due to general technical problems of the resort and together with warm temperatures and rain, the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup in Mt. St. Anne (CAN) scheduled 3rd - 5th February, 2023 has to be cancelled."



The ski hill issued a statement saying it could not adequately prepare the grounds due to unfavourable snowmaking temperatures in recent weeks.



"In addition to the mild holiday temperatures, the New Year's rain caused us to lose nearly 26 centimetres of snow cover on the mountain," the statement read, adding that it is working with Snowboard Canada to create a "plan B."

Event organizer Canada Snowboard is currently working with the FIS to evaluate the possibility of hosting the competition during the current season, the FIS said.

Auberge & Campagne co-owner Patrice Drouin has produced hundreds of snowboarding events but knew that there would be an issue this year due to the warm weather.

"The weather factor is always an important factor to always have an eye on it," he said. "Having an event in early February should be a good date normally, but this year, the weather is very mild since the beginning of the winter."

Drouin said the event will likely be postponed to March.

"Which is great news," he said.

Drouin said the world cup events do not draw massive crowds or participants, but the payoff comes in showing off Mont Sainte-Anne and the surrounding area.

"When you host an event like that, you build an image of the destination," he said. "Having an event is great, it has an impact, it brings dynamism in the area, but it also creates the leverage, which is essential for areas like Mont Sainte-Anne.

The Regie du batiment du Quebec authorized the restart of four of Sainte-Anne's aerial lifts on Sunday after forcing five lifts to close on Dec. 16 after a gondola fell on Dec. 10.

The ski resort is near Beaupre in the Quebec City region and 26 day trails are now up and running.