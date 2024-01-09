Snow hits Quebec on Tuesday; ice and rain to come
A Texas low is moving across eastern Canada, bringing a combination of heavy snow, freezing rain and strong winds.
Close to 15 centimetres of snow are expected to hit Montreal Tuesday, and widespread winter storm warnings have been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Montreal saw steady snow beginning early Tuesday evening before it's expected to change over to freezing rain later in the evening.
The heaviest snow should fall north of the city.
The Laurentians could see up to 35 cm of snow, while Quebec City may see up to 40 cm of accumulation.
People walk in downtown Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the province and the city of Montreal is expected to see close to 15cm of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain by morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
The Eastern Townships should see between five and 10 cm of snow Tuesday night with freezing rain and ice pellets mixed in.
Freezing rain warnings are also in effect southwest of Montreal, with 10 cm of snow and ice pellets expected.
Montreal could also expect northeasterly winds with gusts up to 70 km/h Tuesday night before shifting to the southwest early Wednesday morning. That may cause temperatures to rise above the freezing mark.
Rain is expected for the Wednesday morning commute, with Montreal seeing between 10 and 20 mm.
The messy mix of precipitation could cause difficult travel conditions.
"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," Environment and Climate Change Canada notes. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."
Officials warn there may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.
"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," the weather agency stresses.
Dryer weather is expected on Wednesday afternoon.
Colder air should wrap in behind the system for Thursday and Friday, but another snowstorm is expected Friday night into Saturday, with 15 to 20 cm possible.
