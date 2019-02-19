

The next storm to hit southern Quebec will arrive Wednesday night and leave 10 to 20 cm of snow on the ground by Thursday morning, followed by freezing rain in some areas.

Environment Canada issued an alert Tuesday for everywhere in the province south of Quebec City.

Most of the precipitation is expected to fall as snow but temperatures will rise on Thursday and there is a good chance of freezing rain in Montreal and areas near the U.S. border.

Meteorologists will issue more advisories as the storm approaches and its potential track becomes more definite.

Check the latest forecast from CTV Montreal