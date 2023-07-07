SNC-Lavalin to sell Scandinavian division in first big move in its strategic review

SNC-Lavalin's head office on Rene-Levesque Blvd. in Montreal. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) SNC-Lavalin's head office on Rene-Levesque Blvd. in Montreal. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon