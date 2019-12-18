MONTREAL -- SNC-Lavalin has pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud and will pay a $280-million fine, federal prosecutors announced in court Wednesday in Montreal.

The construction division of the company will have five years to pay the fine, and will also be on probation for three years.

In return, prosecutors will withdraw other corruption-related charges SNC-Lavalin was facing.

The company was facing a criminal trial on several charges related to its past business dealings with Libya.

Prosecutors and lawyers for the Montreal-based engineering firm are presenting their joint sentencing argument to Quebec Superior Court Judge Claude Leblanc Wednesday.

Trading of SNC-Lavalin stock on the TSX was halted earlier Wednesday morning.

On Sunday, former SNC-Lavalin executive Sami Bebawi was found guilty on all five charges he was facing, including fraud, corruption of foreign officials and laundering proceeds of crime.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.