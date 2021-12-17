MONTREAL -- SNC-Lavalin announced Friday that it is part of a joint venture that has been awarded a $400 million contract to refurbish a Candu nuclear reactor from Bruce Power.

The Montreal-based company said its Candu Energy subsidiary and its joint venture partners Shoreline Power Group, Aecon Group and United Engineers & Constructors, have been awarded a second contract to replace the fuel channels and feeder pipes for Bruce Power's Unit 3.

SNC-Lavalin has a 30 per cent interest in the project. The joint venture had been awarded a similar contract in 2018 for the refurbishment of Unit 6.

Both projects will keep the Candu reactors operating safely until 2064.

The latest contract covers all planning and execution activities required for the reactor refurbishment.

Work will begin in 2023 to remove and replace reactor-related components -- 480 fuel channels and calandria tubes and 960 end fittings. As many as 980 feeder pipes will also be removed, and the project is scheduled for completion in 2026.