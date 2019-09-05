

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





If you want to eat healthily and actually enjoy your snacks at the same time, there are two tricks: make the snacks yourself and embrace date puree.

Montreal author Mariane Labrie's new book Fuel Your Day: 100-plus Seriously Addictive Energy Cookies, Bites, Bars and More is about cooking healthy snacks and having fun while doing it.

"At the beginning of my adventure, I was looking for something healthy and tasty at the same time," said the author also known as Madame Labriski. "I was looking for something for me because I'm also a marathoner. I was looking for something sweet and good for my body."

Madame Labriski calls date puree the love of her life, and she uses it generously in her simple recipes.

"Date puree really changed my life," she said. "Why the date puree is so magical is because of course, it's sweet. It's a natural sugar, but it's also rich in fibre, so you will have energy and you will keep your energy."

Those wanting to check out the marathoner's recipes can check out her website.