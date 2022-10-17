Slain Granby, Que. girl's mother and grandparents file $3M lawsuit

The family of the Granby girl is demanding accountability from the numerous authorities that failed in the follow-up of the 7-year-old child, who died under troubling circumstances on April 30, 2019.

A lawyer specializing in family law, Valérie Assouline, filed a lawsuit Monday morning at the Granby courthouse for some $3 million against, among others, the CIUSSS de l'Estrie, which is responsible for the local Youth Protection Branch (DPJ), and the Centre de services scolaires Val-de-Cerfs, the local school service centre.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the child's mother and paternal grandparents.

The girl was discovered by first responders on April 29 in the family home. She had been restrained with tape that completely wrapped her upper body, including her head. She died the next day in hospital of suffocation, according to the autopsy report.

FAILED DOSSIER

She had been the subject of several reports to the DPJ -- who had kept her in the custody of her father and his wife -- and the interveners at her school had also been made aware that she was being abused at home.

The family is suing the authorities for failing to take care of the child despite a known violent situation.

This death shocked the province of Quebec and led to a commission of inquiry chaired by Régine Laurent, whose report highlighted the flaws in the youth protection system.

STEPMOTHER AND FATHER FOUND GUILTY

Last December, the child's 38-year-old stepmother was found guilty of the unpremeditated murder and confinement of the child. The jury took only five hours to deliberate on her case, an exceptionally short time. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 13 years by Judge Louis Dionne. She appealed both the verdict and the sentence.

The father pleaded guilty last December to the lesser charge of forcible confinement, which led to the dismissal of the much more serious charge of criminal negligence causing death, which could have resulted in a life sentence. Judge François Huot sentenced him to four years in prison, but he was severely reprimanded at the time of sentencing.

None of the interveners in the case can be named under a court order to protect the identity of another child in this case.