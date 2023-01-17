Slafkovsky, Armia and Evans remain on Habs' injured list

The Montreal Canadiens received some bad news on Tuesday morning.

The Habs placed forwards Juraj Slafkovsky, Joel Armia and Jake Evans on the injured list. The first pick in the last draft has a lower-body injury, as does Evans, while Armia has an upper-body injury.

All three will be out indefinitely and will undergo further evaluation in the coming days.

Sean Monahan has been placed on the long-term injury list with a lower-body injury, but "he continues to train on ice alone and is progressing well," the Habs said in a statement.

The injuries forced the Tricolore to recall forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Rem Pitlick from the AHL's Laval Rocket. They participated in the morning practice a few hours before the Winnipeg Jets' visit to the Bell Centre.

Harvey-Pinard scored 15 goals and added 10 assists in 37 games this season with the Rocket. Pitlick has five goals and 17 assists in 18 games with head coach Jean-Francois Houle.

Pitlick has also scored a goal in 14 games with the Rocket this season.

Quebec forward Jonathan Drouin did not participate in the morning practice to undergo treatment.

Head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will get the start against the Jets, and added that defenceman Mike Matheson will make his return to action.

In his case, it will be his first game since December 17 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.