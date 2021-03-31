MONTREAL -- The sister of a woman found dead with her partner in a remote Nunavik village in northern Quebec last week is calling on victims of domestic violence to seek help.

Maggie Naluiyuk joins the victim's daughter and said Tuesday she believes her younger sister, Kataluk Paningayak-Naluiyuk, 43, was the most recent victim of domestic violence in the province.

Naluiyuk, 48, a mother of five and herself a victim of an abusive relationship for 19 years, said she wanted to use her sister's tragedy to send a message.

"Now that she is gone, we cannot do anything, but we can try to help others survive," said Naluiyuk.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) said Monday it was awaiting the results of autopsies on two people after their bodies were found last Thursday in a house in Ivujivik, a fly-in community of about 400 people in northern Quebec.

Police identified the two dead people as Paningayak-Naluiyuk and her 44-year-old husband, Peter Ainalik.

SQ spokeswoman Nancy Fournier said officers from the force's homicide squad were sent to the village.

She said investigators were not looking for a suspect and should be able to say more once autopsies are done, which is expected this week.

