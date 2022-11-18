Singer, comedian and former Quebec senator Jean Lapointe has died

Singer, comedian and former senator Jean Lapointe passed away on Friday. He was 86 years old.

The Jean Lapointe Foundation announced that he died at Maison St-Raphaël, surrounded by his family, following health complications.

Born in Price, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec, on Dec. 6, 1935, Lapointe began his career as a teenager at the CHRC radio station in Quebec City.

n 1953, he won an amateur contest in a Montreal cabaret with his group, Les Québécairs. Two years later, he founded Les Jérolas with Jérôme Lemay. The duo, which mixed singing, humour and imitations, enjoyed constant popularity, taking its performers to the Ed Sullivan Show in 1963 and the Olympia in Paris. Les Jérolas disbanded in 1974, and Lapointe and Lemay each went on to solo careers.

Lapointe enjoyed success on his own, with his records and comedy and song shows in the 1970s and 1980s. Many recall, for example, `Chante-la ta chanson', `Tu jongles avec ma vie' and `Si on chantait ensemble'.

In 1981, he won the Félix for the show of the year with 'C'est pour le fun.'

With the encouragement of his friend Raymond Devos, Lapointe then tried his luck in France and found more success. He even presented his show 'Lapointe porte à rire' at the Olympia in 1985.

Lapointe was also a gifted actor and had a film career alongside his singing. He made his first film with Jérôme Lemay in 1966, `Yul 871'.

However, all his successes did not prevent him from sinking into alcoholism in the 1960s. Fortunately, he managed to get out of it and, in 1982, created a halfway house for alcoholics and drug addicts, La Maison Jean Lapointe.

The comedian, singer and actor was made an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1984. In 1995, the City of Quebec named him Grand Québécois of the Year.

In 2000, the Les Olivier gala awarded him a tribute prize. Another tribute was paid to him at the Just for Laughs gala in 2005, marking his 50th anniversary in the artistic world.

His role in 'Le dernier tunnel' (2004), by Érik Canuel, won him a Genie award and a Jutra award that same year.

He was named an Officer of the Order of Quebec in 2006.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 18, 2022.