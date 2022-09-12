Shots fired in schoolyard in Montreal's Anjou borough; no victims located

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after shots were fired at a schoolyard in the Anjou borough Monday evening.

No victims or suspects were located, according to the SPVM, but bullet casings were found at the scene and a school building window was struck.

Police received numerous 911 calls around 8 p.m. reporting gunshots on Des Jalesnes Ave., near Des Galeries d'Anjou Blvd.

According to witnesses, two people standing in the schoolyard were approached by multiple people who emerged from a vehicle, who then fired in their direction.

Everyone involved fled the scene before officers arrived.

The scene was closed off Monday night and an investigation is ongoing.