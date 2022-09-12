Shots fired in schoolyard in Montreal's Anjou borough; no victims located

Shots were fired at schoolyard in Montreal's Anjou borough on Sept. 12, 2022. (CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria) Shots were fired at schoolyard in Montreal's Anjou borough on Sept. 12, 2022. (CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'

As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon