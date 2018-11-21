

It takes a flashlight to explore the tiny towns of Shadows without Borders.

On display at the McCord Museum, the interactive exhibit by Montreal art duo Mere Phantoms uses elaborate cut-outs to offer stories that extend as visitors play with light and shadows.

The villages are based on refugee camps in Greece and Turkey.

“We may suggest a narrative with our images, but we don't actually provide a narrative but that really comes from the experiences and the imaginings of the viewer,” said Jaimie Robson of Mere Phantoms.

Visitors are encouraged to add their reflections, highlight an object, get creative and make their own shadow puppets.

“The cut-outs are small and intricate but with the light they become huge and in the space they become bigger than the human size,” said Maya Ersan of Mere Phantoms. “First it's small and then you get engulfed by it. We really like that play of scale.”

Newcomers to Canada and the general public are also invited to add their artistic touch to enhance the installation as it evolves.

Shadows without Borders is on at the McCord Museum until Jan. 6.