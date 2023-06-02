Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montreal

As Montreal endures another day of high heat, the city could also see some stormy weather heading our way as well.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city and is warning that strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain are possible this afternoon and early evening.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water," the weather agency noted.

Montreal is also under a special weather statement because of the heat. The forecast is calling for a high of 31 C, though it will feel like 36 with the humidity, according to Environment Canada. A mix of sun and cloud is expected into the afternoon. The UV index will be 7 or high.

People are urged to stay hydrated by drinking water even before they feel thirsty.

Temperatures are expected to return to normal Saturday.