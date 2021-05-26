Advertisement
Severe thunderstorm watch ended for Montreal area
Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021 10:50AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 26, 2021 6:15PM EDT
Share:
MONTREAL -- Montreal hunkered down on Wednesday after Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the afternoon, but in the end, the storm was a no-show.
The watch was in effect for the Island of Montreal and nearby regions, including Laval, Châteauguay, La Prairie, Longueuil and Varennes.
The weather agency predicted strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. But it ended the warning by 6 p.m. after only a scattering of rain, though the wind did live up to the warning.
The forecast called for a high of 30°C Wednesday, with the humidex making it feel more like 35°C. Wind gusts were predicted to reach up to 70 km/h around noon.