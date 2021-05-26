MONTREAL -- Montreal hunkered down on Wednesday after Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the afternoon, but in the end, the storm was a no-show.

The watch was in effect for the Island of Montreal and nearby regions, including Laval, Châteauguay, La Prairie, Longueuil and Varennes.

The weather agency predicted strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. But it ended the warning by 6 p.m. after only a scattering of rain, though the wind did live up to the warning.

Heads up: We could see fireworks today!@ECCCWeatherQC has already issued severe #thunderstorm watches.

It will be #hot & #humid today and cold front moving through could trigger storms capable of producing heavy rain, strong winds and large hail.@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/rHCipWfTgE — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) May 26, 2021

The forecast called for a high of 30°C Wednesday, with the humidex making it feel more like 35°C. Wind gusts were predicted to reach up to 70 km/h around noon.