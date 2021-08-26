MONTREAL -- Environment Canada says several Quebec regions should be on the lookout for severe thunderstorms tonight, capable of producing "strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

As of right now, the Montreal region appears to be in the clear.

The affected areas are:

Anticosti

Forillon National Park - Gaspé - Percé region

Gaspésie National Park - Murdochville region

New Carlisle - Chandler region

Restigouche - Bonaventure region

Sainte-Anne-des-Monts - Grande-Vallée region

Should storms occur, Quebecers in these areas are advised to stay indoors if possible.