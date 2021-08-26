Advertisement
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of Quebec; clear skies in Montreal
Published Thursday, August 26, 2021 7:07PM EDT
A view of the thunderstorm from Tofield, Alta., looking northwest on Saturday, August 7, 2021 (Source: Aimee Boese)
MONTREAL -- Environment Canada says several Quebec regions should be on the lookout for severe thunderstorms tonight, capable of producing "strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."
As of right now, the Montreal region appears to be in the clear.
The affected areas are:
- Anticosti
- Forillon National Park - Gaspé - Percé region
- Gaspésie National Park - Murdochville region
- New Carlisle - Chandler region
- Restigouche - Bonaventure region
- Sainte-Anne-des-Monts - Grande-Vallée region
Should storms occur, Quebecers in these areas are advised to stay indoors if possible.