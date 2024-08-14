MONTREAL
Montreal

    • More heavy rain may hit Montreal region on Wednesday

    A person holds an umbrella as they cross a street during rainfall in Montreal, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the region again on Aug. 14, 2024. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press) A person holds an umbrella as they cross a street during rainfall in Montreal, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the region again on Aug. 14, 2024. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Five days after the Montreal region was hit with record levels of rain, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement, warning of potential heavy rain on Wednesday.

    A special weather statement is the lowest alert ECCC issues, below weather warnings and watches.

    The statement includes regions across southern Quebec from just east of Trois-Rivieres to west of the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

    "Heavy rain could cause local flash flooding and may affect structures, roads and buildings already weakened by last week's events," ECCC said. "Please stay alert in case of heavy rain."

    The rain is forecast to start around 2 p.m. and let up around 6 p.m.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News