Les Œufs Richard Eggs Inc. is recalling several egg products which may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

Food contaminated with Salmonella does not always look or smell spoiled, but it can still make you sick.

Symptoms can be fatal for people with weakened immune systems.

Even for people with strong immunity, Salmonella poisoning can induce fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Salmonellosis can also cause long-term complications, including a severe form of arthritis.

Only products with the ‘best before’ dates listed below are affected by the recall. Affected products have ‘lot code’ Q29 printed on them. Packages without any listed lot codes have also been recalled.

LES ŒUFS RICHARD EGGS INC

12 large eggs, best before Dec. 26, 2020.

18 large eggs (family size), best before Dec. 22 and 26, 2020.

12 extra-large eggs, best before Dec. 26, 2020.

12 ‘ultra’ extra-large eggs, best before Dec. 18, 22, and 24, 2020.

12 large brown eggs, best before Dec. 24 and 30, 2020.

NUTRI

Packages of 12 and 30 large white eggs, best before Dec. 22 and 24, 2020.

18 large white eggs, best before Dec. 22, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021.

NO NAME

12 medium-sized eggs, best before Dec. 26, 2020.

If you have any of the listed products in your home, throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

People who believe the above listed items made them sick should see a doctor.