MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Service resumes on Montreal Metro's Green line

    A direction sign to the subway, locally called the 'metro,' is seen in Montreal on June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A direction sign to the subway, locally called the 'metro,' is seen in Montreal on June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    Service has resumed on the Montreal Metro's Green line, which was down early Friday morning due to "water infiltration," according to the Société de transport de Montréal (STM).

    All stations between Angrignon and Berri-UQAM were closed because of the issue.

    Service was previously interrupted on the entire line due to an "equipment on tracks problem."

    Service was originally expected to resume at 6 a.m., but was delayed by an hour.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News