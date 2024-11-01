Service resumes on Montreal Metro's Green line

Service has resumed on the Montreal Metro's Green line, which was down early Friday morning due to "water infiltration," according to the Société de transport de Montréal (STM).

All stations between Angrignon and Berri-UQAM were closed because of the issue.

Service was previously interrupted on the entire line due to an "equipment on tracks problem."

Service was originally expected to resume at 6 a.m., but was delayed by an hour.