Service disruptions plague REM again Wednesday morning

The Réseau expresse métropolitain (REM) is once again being plagued by service disruptions.

Early Wednesday morning, the REM's website reported stoppages towards Gare centrale in Montreal, as well as towards Brossard on the South Shore.

Service resumed shortly after 7 a.m.

"There was a gradual resumption of service after a computer system failure in train control," said Vincent Despins, a communications officer for the REM. "One of the trains remained on the tracks for four minutes before being brought back to the station."

In the event of REM interruptions lasting more than 20 minutes during rush hour, the network says it will deploy buses to help commuters get to their destinations.

Audible and visual messages are also transmitted in the train cars and in the network's stations.

Last Monday, dozens of passengers on the REM were trapped for more than two hours when the train service linking downtown Montreal to Brossard broke down during rush hour due to a computer failure.

There were also outages on Tuesday morning after a piece of maintenance equipment got stuck.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 1, 2023.