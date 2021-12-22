A luxury property in Senneville, on the western tip of the Island of Montreal, has sold at a record-breaking price, according to Sotheby's International Realty Canada.

The "majestic, six-acre waterfront estate," which was listed at $19,885,000, set a new record as the highest residential property sale through the MLS (Multiple Listing Service) system in Quebec’s history.

“With over 400 feet of waterfront and breathtaking 180-degree views of the Lake of Two Mountains, this prestigious property is one of the most exceptional residential offerings not only on the Island of Montreal, but in the province as a whole,” said listing broker Cassandra Aurora with Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec, who represents both the seller and buyer. “Although the property attracted steady interest from a diverse array of potential buyers, it was ultimately purchased by a buyer local to the region.”

The French Colonial-style mansion features five bedrooms, with five full and two ensuite bathrooms, five gas fireplaces and a seven-car garage.

"Soaring ceilings and windows and stunning fenestration optimize the unobstructed views of the water from within the home, including breathtaking views that blanket the spacious family room in natural sunlight," Sotheby’s states.

Additional indulgences include a remodelled kitchen, walk-in pantry, infinity wine cellar, open-concept gym, double-sided fireplace, sauna, cinema room, large play area, guesthouse, helicopter landing pad and a soaker jacuzzi tub that overlooks the lake.

The property's sale is "imminent," according to the agency, and supports beliefs that Quebec’s real estate market is experiencing a record surge in luxury sales.

“There has been a sharp increase in demand for luxury properties in suburban and recreational markets since the start of the pandemic,” said Don Kottick, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. “Affluent Canadians are maximizing space to enhance their lifestyles given the many changes that were brought on by the pandemic.”

The agency notes additional information, including the final sale price, is private.