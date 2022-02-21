"Infantilized" by the government during the pandemic, seniors in Quebec are striking back.

They are demanding a new financial allowance and are preparing a set of demands so that they will never have to relive such a trying tragedy.

"We felt infantilized and we suffered from isolation more than ever," said Lise Lapointe, of the Coalition for the Dignity of Seniors, at a press conference Monday morning at the Quebec City parliamentary press gallery.

"We were told at every press conference that we had become condemned to our homes. It created mental health problems. We couldn't even go out to get supplies. We really felt we had reached a more than difficult age."

The organizations have announced that they will be holding États généraux sur les conditions de vie des aînés on May 3, a broad-based consultation to come up with specific demands, including for services and home support.

The associations are also asking for a new allowance to preserve the purchasing power of seniors, which has been hit hard by inflation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 21, 2022.