Section of Quebec highway destroyed by flooding to reopen Thursday

The section of Route 138 located in the Rivière des Mares area of Baie-Saint-Paul in Charlevoix will be reopened to traffic late Thursday.

The section was closed on May 1 following a sudden rise in water levels in the area that damaged the roadway.

Charlevoix--Côte-de-Beaupré MNA Kariane Bourassa and Minister of Transport Geneviève Guilbault explained that the recent inspection of the structure of Monseigneur-De Laval Boulevard on the affected section revealed no damage.

However, the roadway in the vicinity of the structure was heavily affected, and major repair work was required.

Alternating traffic using flagmen could be required, if necessary, in order to complete the work in progress.

Bourassa highlighted the fact that Route 138 is the main artery in Charlevoix and that its reopening will restore communications and facilitate the transportation of people and goods.

Baie-Saint-Paul Mayor Michaël Pilote added that this artery is vital for the economy of the Charlevoix region.