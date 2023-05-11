Section of Quebec highway destroyed by flooding to reopen Thursday
The section of Route 138 located in the Rivière des Mares area of Baie-Saint-Paul in Charlevoix will be reopened to traffic late Thursday.
The section was closed on May 1 following a sudden rise in water levels in the area that damaged the roadway.
Charlevoix--Côte-de-Beaupré MNA Kariane Bourassa and Minister of Transport Geneviève Guilbault explained that the recent inspection of the structure of Monseigneur-De Laval Boulevard on the affected section revealed no damage.
However, the roadway in the vicinity of the structure was heavily affected, and major repair work was required.
Alternating traffic using flagmen could be required, if necessary, in order to complete the work in progress.
Bourassa highlighted the fact that Route 138 is the main artery in Charlevoix and that its reopening will restore communications and facilitate the transportation of people and goods.
Baie-Saint-Paul Mayor Michaël Pilote added that this artery is vital for the economy of the Charlevoix region.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 11, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
NEW | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession five decades ago.
Agency struggled to get pharma companies to engage in drug-price reform: memo
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was warned that pharmaceutical companies had steadfastly refused to engage on drug-price reforms before he urged an independent federal agency to pause those reforms in favour of more consultation, a 2021 memo shows.
War, natural disasters left record 71 million people internally displaced in 2022, report says
The war in Ukraine helped push the global total of people left internally displaced by conflict or natural disasters to a record high of 71.1 million last year, according to a report released Thursday by the Norwegian Refugee Council's Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.
'Now or never': Migrants seek to beat the end of pandemic-related asylum restrictions
Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States.
Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
Are Canada's green corporate subsidies a new race to the bottom or a path to the top?
The federal Liberals have made it clear that Canada's road to a greener economy will be paved with billions of dollars in corporate subsidies. Proponents say these may be necessary for Canada to attract investment, especially in competition with the United States -- but others are expressing doubts that the hefty handouts will be effective or efficient in the long run.
5 things to know for Thursday, May 11, 2023
The House of Commons votes to launch a study into the alleged targeting of MP Michael Chong by China, the Senate passes the 'grocery rebate' legislation, and Canada is getting a newly redesigned passport.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
Ugly scenes at Toronto FC game as fans brawl in the stands
Ugly scenes in the stands at BMO Field during Toronto FC's 2-1 loss to rival CF Montreal in Canadian Championship play Tuesday prompted an investigation by TFC officials.
-
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of woman at Etobicoke condo
Toronto police say a suspect has been charged in connection with the murder of a woman in Etobicoke yesterday.
Atlantic
-
Striking school support staff walk picket lines in Halifax
School support staff in the Halifax area are walking picket lines Wednesday.
-
Wildfire still out of control in Digby County, N.S.
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia’s Digby County is no longer spreading, says the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables.
-
Complaint filed about working conditions at Moncton school
A staff member at a school in Moncton, N.B., has filed a complaint with WorkSafeNB about working conditions inside the building.
London
-
Another delay in the process to fill vacant seat on London Police Services Board
City council’s earlier move to fill the vacant seat on the London Police Services Board (LPSB) means the eventual appointee must wait until Sept. 21 to attend their first scheduled meeting.
-
‘High-risk’ offender wanted by Stratford, Ont. police
The Stratford Police Service is looking for assistance with locating a high-risk domestic offender, Joshua McCann.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
'A man lost his life': Youth to receive adult sentence in officer's hit-and-run death
An Alberta judge has ruled that a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer will face an adult sentence.
-
Provincial researcher gives an update on the black bear population
Black bear sightings in Timmins and across the north began before the snow melted. A bear research scientist with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said at this time of year, bears are hungry.
Calgary
-
'I was terrified': Calgary teen shot multiple times with pellet gun outside his high school
A teenage boy was shot multiple times with a pellet gun outside his Calgary high school and now another teen is charged.
-
UCP, NDP leaders set to make announcements in Calgary as election campaign continues
Alberta's election campaign continues with United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith and NDP Leader Rachel Notley both scheduled to make announcements in Calgary today.
-
Additional firefighters arrive, fire risk remains high as Alberta prepares for warm weather
Firefighters in Alberta are preparing for increased fire activity as warm weather returns on the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Accused describes traumatic childhood during Kitchener murder trial
A man charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in Kitchener six years ago took the stand to testify in his own defence Wednesday.
-
Regional council to ratify new agreement with GRT workers Thursday
With Grand River Transit bus services scheduled to resume on Thursday, a special council meeting has been called to ratify the newly reached agreement.
-
3 people charged, peace officer injured during Roos Island protest: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have charged three people after police say a peace officer sustained a minor injury during a protest at Roos Island in Victoria Park last month.
Vancouver
-
Early season B.C. heat wave: High health risk for parts of Metro Vancouver
A late spring heat wave already anticipated to be record-breaking is expected to push the mercury into potentially dangerous territory for those with risk factors in Metro Vancouver as doctors warn hospitals are already “on red alert.”
-
Alfa Romeo impounded after going 142 km/h above the speed limit on B.C. highway
An American driver recently had his Alfa Romeo impounded after being clocked going 262 km/h on a B.C. highway, according to authorities.
-
B.C. women can get mammograms starting at 40, so why aren’t they?
This week a U.S. health panel changed its mammogram recommendation to begin 10 years sooner. It's something that is already happening in B.C., but few are accessing.
Edmonton
-
Additional firefighters arrive, fire risk remains high as Alberta prepares for warm weather
Firefighters in Alberta are preparing for increased fire activity as warm weather returns on the weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
Deaths of mother, child outside Edmonton school deemed homicides: police
Autopsies on a mother and her child who were killed outside an Edmonton school last week determined they both died of multiple sharp-force injuries, and the manner of death is homicide.
Windsor
-
$70,000 in damagers after Chatham-Kent crash
Police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. where they say a man driving a pick-up truck westbound on Maple Line, rear-ended the car in front of him, causing the car to leave the road and hit a hydro pole.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Former NHL enforcer Dave 'Tiger' Williams arrested following alleged assault: Sask. RCMP
Dave 'Tiger' Williams, the former NHL enforcer, was arrested following an alleged incident of uttering death threats and assault, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Sask. faces criticism over creation of Crown corporation to collect corporate income taxes
Businesses and farmers will now have two tax collectors to deal with, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and a new Saskatchewan Revenue Agency.
-
'I love the physical copies': Saskatchewan's last video store
If you head southeast of Saskatoon to the Video Stop in Watrous, you’ll be transported back to a nostalgic time before Netflix. This is the original video-on-demand.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City of Ottawa planting new rules for front yard gardens
The city of Ottawa has unveiled proposed updates to the Use and Care of Roads Bylaw, with staff recommending the city allow gardening projects within the right-of-way on city property.
-
Ottawa murder suspect's arrest caught on camera
Ottawa police arrested a man early Wednesday afternoon in relation to a suspicious death in the city's south end.
Saskatoon
-
'I love the physical copies': Saskatchewan's last video store
If you head southeast of Saskatoon to the Video Stop in Watrous, you’ll be transported back to a nostalgic time before Netflix. This is the original video-on-demand.
-
Staff were unaware Sask. inmate found dead in her cell was awaiting psychiatric care
The inquest into the death of a Lloydminster woman who died in jail while awaiting a psychiatric assessment wrapped up on Wednesday.
-
Investors in this Saskatoon real estate company lost millions. Now they want payback.
Saskatchewan's consumer watchdog is seeking to hold two Saskatoon women responsible for the collapse of their real estate company that left investors with millions of dollars in losses.