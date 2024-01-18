Season tickets for CF Montreal games sold out, Miami tickets resale prices skyrocketing

Professional soccer in Montreal appears to be more popular than ever. CF Montreal announced Thursday that 2024 season tickets have sold out.

"We are incredibly pleased to make this announcement today and very proud of this historic achievement," said CF Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais.

There is good evidence to suggest that one particular game has driven sales: CF Montreal v. Inter Miami, or "Messi Day."

Single tickets for the May 11 game are starting at $408 on the ticket reseller Stubhub, with premium midfield tickets going for as much as $3,100. On Seat Geek, tickets are starting at $4397 and hitting over $2,500.

Six-game bundles are still available for CF Montreal games, and will go on sale in limited quantities starting Saturday at 8 a.m. One of the six games in the bundle is the Inter Miami game, so expect those to sell fast.

Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

CF Montreal’s 2024 MLS season kicks off of Feb. 24 in Orlando. The team’s first home game at Saputo Stadium is on April 13.

