MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Season tickets for CF Montreal games sold out, Miami tickets resale prices skyrocketing

    CF Montreal fans celebrate a goal during first half MLS soccer action against FC Cincinnati in Montreal, Saturday, July 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes CF Montreal fans celebrate a goal during first half MLS soccer action against FC Cincinnati in Montreal, Saturday, July 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    Professional soccer in Montreal appears to be more popular than ever. CF Montreal announced Thursday that 2024 season tickets have sold out.

    "We are incredibly pleased to make this announcement today and very proud of this historic achievement," said CF Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais.

    There is good evidence to suggest that one particular game has driven sales: CF Montreal v. Inter Miami, or "Messi Day." 

    Single tickets for the May 11 game are starting at $408 on the ticket reseller Stubhub, with premium midfield tickets going for as much as $3,100. On Seat Geek, tickets are starting at $4397 and hitting over $2,500.

    Six-game bundles are still available for CF Montreal games, and will go on sale in limited quantities starting Saturday at 8 a.m. One of the six games in the bundle is the Inter Miami game, so expect those to sell fast.

    Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

    CF Montreal’s 2024 MLS season kicks off of Feb. 24 in Orlando. The team’s first home game at Saputo Stadium is on April 13.
     

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News