

CTV Montreal





Police are looking for three men who brutally assaulted a store clerk in Montreal more than a year ago.

On Jan. 3, 2017 the victim had just finished work and was walking to her car on Sherbrooke St. East near Highway 25 when three men approached and demanded her purse, wallet, and other items.

She refused and tried to run away but the men used a taser on her, in addition to striking her with the handle of a knife.

After robbing her the thieves fled and used her credit cards in three depanneurs in Montreal East, Lachenaie, and Charlemagne.

The first suspect was an overweight man with a swarthy complexion, black hair, and a black beard. He was wearing a white shirt, and a black Canada Goose coat with fur trim on the hood.

The second suspect had pale skin and a black moustache. He was wearing a winter coat with fur trim and a black baseball cap with a silver logo.

The third suspect was a white male who appeared to be 20 years old with a thin build, standing roughly 1.8 metres tall (5'11").

Anyone with information is urged to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.