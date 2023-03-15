SAQ to slash stock of cold drinks citing smaller carbon footprint

Alcohol products are shown at an SAQ outlet in Montreal, Tuesday, December 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Alcohol products are shown at an SAQ outlet in Montreal, Tuesday, December 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon