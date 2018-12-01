Featured Video
SAQ employees reach agreement in union dispute
While the majority of the 400 SAQ liquor stores were closed during the strike, some remained open and were staffed by management. The union says weekend work hours are one of the main sticking points that remain to be resolved. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, December 1, 2018 9:07AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 1, 2018 10:44AM EST
On Saturday, the Societe des alcools du Quebec and its 5,500 employees reached an agreement-in-principle in a union dispute that prompted several single-day strikes over the last month.
The union, le Syndicat des employes de magasins et de bureaux de la SAQ, made the announcement on their Facebook page.
The union negotiated a tentative renewal of their collective agreement, which expired in March 2017.
It will be presented to the union's general council, as well as union members, in the coming weeks.
According to a statement issued Saturday, the union "will not comment on the content of this agreement until it has been presented to its members."
