On Saturday, the Societe des alcools du Quebec and its 5,500 employees reached an agreement-in-principle in a union dispute that prompted several single-day strikes over the last month.

The union, le Syndicat des employes de magasins et de bureaux de la SAQ, made the announcement on their Facebook page.

The union negotiated a tentative renewal of their collective agreement, which expired in March 2017.

It will be presented to the union's general council, as well as union members, in the coming weeks.

According to a statement issued Saturday, the union "will not comment on the content of this agreement until it has been presented to its members."