Santropol Roulant's new elevator gives wheelchair users access to rooftop garden
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 7:46PM EDT
Montreal meals-on-wheels program Santropol Roulant inaugurated a new offering for its clients today -- access to its rooftop garden.
People with mobility issues often use their services but until now, weren't able to experience the bounty of the Plateau building's rooftop garden.
Denise Roberts has more on the new initiative and what it means to those who are often excluded from these activities.
