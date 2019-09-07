Montreal’s Santropol Roulant are doing their to save the planet by preserving tiny parts of it.

The community food hub has joined the global seed-saving effort, aimed at preserving seeds for a variety of crops as well as educating the public.

“In our industrial agriculture we lost a lot of biodiversity,” said Santropol Roulant Urban Agriculture Manager Marie-Anne Viau. “We select just a few types of tomatoes, of potatoes that are great for big industry but all the varieties that are adapted to each local community can be lost really easily.”

The seed library is free to all who want to borrow seeds. Many of those seeds come from Santropol Roulant’s rooftop garden or from donations.

“We want seeds adapted to our climate, adapted to our cities and that can grow more foods to more people,” said Viau.